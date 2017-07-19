VIDEO: Bryans Road Man Arrested on Drug Charges After Police Chase

On Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at approximately 1:52 a.m., Trooper First Class C. Ditoto, from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack was on duty operating his marked Maryland State Police cruiser on Chancellors Run Road in the area of Maryland Route 235, in Lexington

Park.

Trooper Ditoto observed a silver Chevrolet traveling directly in front of his patrol vehicle, and noticed the registration on the vehicle was expired. When Trooper Ditoto activated his emergency equipment and attempted to make a traffic stop on the vehicle, the vehicle failed to stop, accelerated and began operating the vehicle over the double yellow lines with both driver and passenger side tires. As the vehicle approached the intersection of maple road and Bobs Court, two small deer ran in front of the vehicle. As a result the driver attempted to take evasive action to avoid striking the deer, and subsequently lost control of the vehicle and collided with the street sign for Bobs Court.

The driver of the vehicle, who was a black male wearing a white t-shirt and black pants exited the vehicle with what appeared to be a black handgun in his right hand and fled on foot on Maple Road towards Kristi Lynn Court. Once on Kristi Lynn Court the suspect ran into the woods behind a residence.

There was a passenger in the vehicle who was identified as Asia Janay Moore, 21, who stated she did not know who the driver of the vehicle was.

Deputy Cathcart of the St. Mary’s County sheriff’s Office responded to the scene as well as his police k9 unit Bruno. Deputy Cathcart conducted a track from the scene of the accident and was able to locate the suspect behind a residence on Kristi Lynn Court.

During the track police remained with the vehicle at Maple Road and Bobs Court.

The driver, was identified as James Stephon Hoover-Freeland, 24, of Bryans Road

A check of Hoover-Freeland’s driving record was ran and revealed his license was suspended.

Hoover-Freeland was subsequently placed under arrest for multiple traffic charges. A search of the area where hoover-Freeland was conducted; however the handgun was not

Recovered.

Police detected the strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle was conducted and revealed two clear plastic bags containing a white powdery substance of a suspected cocaine, there was also a total of $772 found with the suspected cocaine. A search of Hoover-Freeland revealed he was in possession of $797 in cash. There was additionally an electronic shock control device (taser) located in the glove box of the vehicle. The search also revealed several small baggies (dime bags). Hoover-freeland was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital to be treated for injuries sustained from the police k9, while at the hospital Hoover-Freeland waived his Miranda rights and claimed ownership of all the contraband in the vehicle. Hoover-Freeland also admitted that he may have had a handgun that he ‘tossed’ in the woods while he was fleeing.

Once Hoover-Freeland was released from the hospital he was Transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center to be held pending a bond review with the St. Mary’s County District Court Commissioner.

At this time, the handgun has not been recovered.

Hoover-Freeland was charged with the following:

possessing with intent to distribute cocaine

possession of cocaine

possession of paraphernalia

possession of a concealed dangerous weapon

and 22 traffic violations