Wednesday’s Pet is TOY

Wednesday’s Pet for 7/19/17 is TOY

Featured Pet: Toy

Rescue Group: Humane Society of Calvert County

Breed: Terrier Mix

Sex: Male

Size: Small

Vetted: Neutered and Up-to-date with routine shots

Adoption Fee: Has been paid by Prince Frederick Chrysler

Toy is a scruffy, talking, bundle of energy. He loves to talk and play ball. Toy would do great in a home with children that are old enough to play fetch with him. He may be ok in a home with cats, if the cats are used to dogs. Toy will make a wonderful addition to a fun, active, loving family.

You can meet him during our adoption hours Monday-Friday from 2:00 – 4:30, Saturday from 11:00 – 2:00, or Sunday from 12:00 – 3:00.

If you are interested in Thelma, you can contact Pat: patbeyer@comcast.net or call 410-257-4908.

A little bit of breed information:

Mixed breed dogs are generally healthier than purebred because they draw from a broader gene pool. When adopting a mixed breed dog, focus more on personality rather than breed. This can help so that you appreciate the dog even more. Love him on his own terms and he will love you back more.

“He is your friend, your partner, your defender, your dog. You are his life, his love, his leader. He will be yours, faithful and true, to the last beat of his heart. You owe it to him to be worthy of such devotion.”

– Unknown

