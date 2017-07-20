Maryland State Police Continue Fatal Motorcycle Collision Investigation In Prince George’s County

Shortly after 6:30 p.m. on July 19, 2017 last night, the Maryland State Police, College Park Barrack responded to a fatal collision on US-Rt.1 (Baltimore Avenue) at Prince Georges Avenue, in Beltsville.

There was a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle involved in this collision. The Motorcycle driver was pronounced deceased at the hospital. Preliminary investigation revealed the driver of a 2017 Toyota Corolla was traveling northbound on US-Rt.1 attempting a left turned onto Prince Georges Avenue. The driver of a 2006 Kawasaki Z750 was traveling southbound on US-Rt.1 approaching Prince Georges Avenue. The driver of the Toyota turned in front of the Kawasaki and the Kawasaki struck the passenger side of the Toyota. As a result, the driver of the Kawasaki was rejected from the motorcycle. The driver of the Kawasaki was transported to the Prince George’s Hospital Center where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased. The driver of the Toyota was not injured.

The driver of the Toyota was identified as Nelroy Fernandes, 23, Beltsville. The driver of the Kawasaki was identified as Jermaine Jackson, 45, New Carrollton. Next of kin was notified.

Maryland State Police, Crash Team responded to the scene and conducted an investigation. All of US-Rt.1 was closed for approximately two hours. The State Highway Administration handled the lane closures.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation but it seems that failure to give full time and attention and failure to yield the right of way were contributing factors in this collision. We urge all citizens to travel at the posted speed limit, use signals, check your blind spots and give your full attention to your driving when traveling on the roadway.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact the Maryland State Police, College Park Barrack. The investigation is continuing.