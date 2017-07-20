Great Mills Woman Arrested for Selling Alcohol to Underaged Informant

In response to complaints received by the St. Mary’s County Alcohol Beverage Board, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office conducted an alcohol enforcement operation at Jughead Liquors, on Alton Lane, in California.

During the operation, an underage buyer entered the business and returned a short time later with alcohol. A description of the clerk who sold the alcohol to the underage informant was given to the investigating deputy.

The clerk was identified as Donna Carol McMurray, 58, of Great Mills.

Upon contacting McMurray, the deputy detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from her breath. As a result of the investigation, the store was closed for business.

McMurray was subsequently issued a criminal citation for the sale of an alcoholic beverage to an individual under the age of 21 years old and additional charges are pending a review with the alcohol beverage board.