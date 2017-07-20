Clinton Man Sentenced To 30 Months In Federal Court For Wire Fraud

John Calvin Baltimore, age 37, of Clinton, Maryland was sentenced to 30 months in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release and restitution of $239,609 by U.S. District Judge Marvin J. Garbis. Baltimore pleaded guilty to wire fraud in a scheme where he defrauded his employer by stealing cash from a large safe under his control.

The sentence was announced by Acting United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Stephen M. Schenning and Special Agent in Charge Christopher Caruso of the United States Secret Service, Baltimore Field Office.

According to court documents, Baltimore was employed as the Controller for Delaware North Companies (DNC), who provide food, beverage and retail services at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Baltimore was responsible for overseeing financial transactions in the accounting office, which included managing a large cash safe. Baltimore’s thefts were discovered in September 2014, after a DNC employee filed an internal complaint against Baltimore that led to Baltimore’s suspension. As part of DNC’s standard procedures, an audit was conducted of the cash safe, revealing approximately $14,700 in missing cash.

Further investigation revealed that during the three years that Baltimore was the Controller, Baltimore stole over $230,000 in cash from the safe. The thefts initially went undiscovered because Baltimore deposited checks intended for other accounts – such as accounts receivable –into the account that funded the cash safe. The mis-deposited checks were then covered up by improper journal entries that “wrote off” the receivables, all approved by Baltimore. During the course of the scheme, Baltimore mis-deposited 28 checks through 16 separate deposits. The 28 checks totaled $239,609.56 and Baltimore stole the same amount from cash safe.

Acting United States Attorney Stephen M. Schenning commended the United States Secret Service for their work in the investigation. Mr. Schenning thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Budlow, who prosecuted the case.