Great Mills Man Arrested for Handgun Violation and Drug Possession

On Monday, July 3, 2017, Deputy M. Beyer of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office was on foot patrol in the area of Foxchase Apartments.

When Beyer approached a group in the area, one of them, Travis Devon Floyd, 29, of Great Mills, quickly took off running. Beyer gave chase and observed a silver gun fall from Floyd’s possession.

Floyd was taken into custody, and further investigation revealed he was also in possession of suspected CDS: Not Marijuana.

Floyd was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS Not Marijuana and Handgun on person.

