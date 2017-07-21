Great Mills Man Arrested for Handgun Violation and Drug Possession

On Monday, July 3, 2017, Deputy M. Beyer of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office was on foot patrol in the area of Foxchase Apartments.
When Beyer approached a group in the area, one of them, Travis Devon Floyd, 29, of Great Mills, quickly took off running. Beyer gave chase and observed a silver gun fall from Floyd’s possession.
Floyd was taken into custody, and further investigation revealed he was also in possession of suspected CDS: Not Marijuana.
Floyd was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS Not Marijuana and Handgun on person.
If you’re going to try to out-run the cops, you might want to tone down on the carbs …
Nice, a drug dealer with a gun. Just the kind of wonderful individual hanging out in my neighborhood. Unfortunately, the world will never be able to rid itself of these low lives. Our society will always be cursed with them!
Glad to see our public subsidize housing pays for him to have a place to live….
Gee, probable cause when all you had to do was stand there and act innocent of packing/CDS.
Obanimals. Running wild, on the taxpayer dime.
Thanks LBJ.
So what good are those Maryland handgun and concealed carry laws? The only people that follow the laws are those who are not going to break the law in the first place. Common sense. The law-abiding citizen has to go through all kinds of paperwork and training to have a handgun. Do you even think this guy took the HQL class, bought the gun from a reputable gun dealer and registered the gun? Making more rules are not going to stop these people. Maryland must allow law-abiding citizens to be equally armed. The bad guys know which store owners pack heat and go for the unarmed ones. The average MD citizen does not carry a handgun so the bad guys have a huge advantage.