On Friday, July 14, 2017, at 11:15 a.m., the suspect placed items from the Lexington Park Family Dollar store into his black backpack and fled without paying for the merchandise.

The Lexington Park Family Dollar store is located at 21703 Great Mills Road.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect and/or about this incident is asked to contact Deputy Bush at 301-475-4200, ext. *8021 or by email, Jason.Bush@stmarysmd.com.

Reference: CCN 37044-17