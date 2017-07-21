St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Announces National Night Out Participating Communities

On Tuesday, August 1, 2017, from 6 pm-8 pm, neighborhoods throughout St. Mary’s County will join forces with thousands of communities nationwide for the 34th Annual National Night Out crime and drug prevention event. National Night Out is sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch (NATW) and will involve over 11,000 communities from all 50 states, US territories, Canadian cities and military bases around the world.

National Night Out is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support for and participation in local anti-crime efforts, strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships and send a message to criminals letting them know our neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.

Below is a listing of participating communities in St. Mary’s County. If you do not see your community listed and would like to sign up your community or obtain more information for next year, contact Corporal Angela Delozier at Angela.Delozier@stmarysmd.com.

Participating Communities:

• Birch Way Community – California

• Breton Bay Community – Leonardtown

• South Hampton Community – Lexington Park sponsored by the Mediation Center of St. Mary’s County

• St. Mary’s Landing Apartments – Lexington Park

• Town Creek – Lexington Park

• Elizabeth Hills Community – California

• St. Andrew’s Estates – California

• Heard’s Estates – Great Mills

• St. Joseph’s Community Center – Mechanicsville

• Spring Valley Apartments – Lexington Park

• Woodland Acres – California

• Country Lakes – Mechanicsville

• Leonard’s Freehold – Leonardtown

• Lexington Village – Lexington Park

• Golden Beach/Patuxent Knolls – Mechanicsville

• Persimmons Hill – Mechanicsville

• Bay Ridge Estates – Lexington Park

• Colony Square – Lexington Park

• 7th District Fire Department – Bushwood

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office welcomes the following “newbies” to National Night Out: Elizabeth Hills, St. Andrew’s Estates, and Heard’s Estates.

