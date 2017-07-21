Charles County High School Teacher Found Not Guilty of Student Allegations of Sexual Abuse

On Thursday, July 20, 2017, a Charles County jury found Ronald Wells, a science teacher from Henry E. Lackey High School, not guilty of student allegations of sexual abuse.

Two students had accused Wells in the spring of 2016 of allegedly attempting to engage in sexual abuse. One student made his allegation on April 29, 2016. A second allegation by a different student was made in May 2016 about an incident that occurred a year prior, in May or June of 2015.

Following Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) protocol, the school system immediately placed Wells on administrative leave and subsequently provided a temporary assignment at the administrative offices. The accusations were reported to the Department of Social Services and the Charles County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office later forwarded the case to the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office for review.

At the start of the 2016-17 school year, Wells returned to the CCPS administrative offices in a temporary assignment. The investigation remained with outside investigating agencies, which had not filed charges. The State’s Attorney’s Office secured an indictment against Wells on Jan. 27, 2017. Wells has not been in a school since April 29, 2016.

Superintendent Kimberly Hill said, “Our priority continues to be keeping our students safe. We take all accusations seriously, and we follow our procedures consistently, as we did in this case. Although it has taken time for the criminal process to play out in this matter, the process has worked as it should. I appreciate the efforts of the State’s Attorney’s Office, the Sheriff’s Office, and our dedicated staff who work together to ensure that our children are safe.”