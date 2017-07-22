Lexington Park Man Arrested for Friday Night Stabbing

On Friday, July 21, 2017, at approximately 8:10 p.m., Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a stabbing in Lexington Park.

Emergency personnel and police responded to Patuxent Road, in Lexington Park and upon arrival found a male in his forties suffering from a stab wound to his groin area. The victim was taken to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital by ambulance.

Upon arrival at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, it was determined that the patient would need to be flown to a local trauma center for treatment of his injuries

An investigation revealed the victim was stabbed on South Shangri La Drive, by a black male with a scar on the right side of his face down to his neck and short dreadlocks. He was last seen on foot leaving the scene.

Police were able to identify the suspect as Creighton Sheilds Perkins, 34, of Lexington Park.

Perkins was located a short time later and arrested by Deputy Lawrence, of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Perkins was charged with first and second degree assault, and was taken to the St. Mary’s County Adult Detention Center.

A preliminary court date for Perkins is scheduled for August 22, 2017 in St. Marys District Court