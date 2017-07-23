Joseph Ambrose Kelly Jr.

Joseph A. Kelly (Joe) passed away on July 14, 2017 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD.

Joe was born in West Warwick, Rhode Island on August 13, 1944 to Stacia (Blasik) and Joseph A. Kelly, Sr. He graduated from J.F. Deering High School in West Warwick and Johnson and Wales Business School in Providence. Joe was a retired career employee of the Department of Defense.

He is survived by two children, Kimberly Kelly Griffin of Gaithersburg, MD and Christopher Joseph Kelly (Kristen) of Newport Beach, CA. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Kaitlynn, Alexis, Jessica, Brandon and Julia.