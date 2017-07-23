Deborah Michelle “Debbie” Dugan, 45, of Hollywood, MD passed away on July 16, 2017 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born October 20, 1971 in Blytheville, AR to John B. Fleming of Las Cruces, NM and Diana Garrett Huber of Hollywood, MD.

Debbie graduated from Eastwood High School in 1990. She earned her Associates Degree from College of Southern Maryland. On April 20, 1996 she married the love of her life, Patrick Erin Dugan at St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church in Hollywood, MD. Together they celebrated over 21 wonderful years of marriage. She began working at St. John’s Catholic Church in August 2006 as the Facilities Manager. It was much more than just a job, it was her passion. She was dedicated to helping Reverend Raymond Schmidt and the entire community at St. John’s. She was instrumental in getting the Monsignor Harris Center open. She led the campaign on repairing the school and getting it reopened. She enjoyed traveling, with her favorite trips being to Ireland and Hawaii. Her other hobbies included going to Nanny’s Beach in Hollywood, doing puzzles and playing card games, especially Rummy. Her greatest love was spending time with her family, especially her beloved children.

In addition to her parents and beloved husband, Debbie is also survived by her wonderful children: Michael Raymond Dugan, Caitlin Michelle Dugan and John “Jack” Dugan, all of Hollywood, MD; her brother, Clint Boyd Fleming of Annapolis, MD; her step-siblings: Laurel Smith of San Antonio, TX, James A. Huber of Prince Frederick, MD, Timothy Huber of Indian Head, MD; and many extended family and friends.

Family will receive friends for Debbie’s Life Celebration on Tuesday, July 18, 2017 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m., at St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church, 43927 St. John’s Road, Hollywood, MD 20636. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Raymond Schmidt on Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be Michael Raymond Dugan, John “Jack” Dugan, Dennis “Kevin” Dugan, Clint Boyd Fleming, David Hanf, and John Selby.