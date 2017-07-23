Kyle William Jensen, 37, of Lexington Park, MD passed away on July 15, 2017 after a tragic accident.

He was born February 19, 1980 in Davenport, IA to Colin William Jensen of Hollywood, MD and Vicki Lynn Capstaff.

Kyle is a 1998 graduate of Leonardtown High School. He had been a semi-professional skate boarder. He was employed in construction, specifically in historical restoration. His son was his greatest pride and joy and they enjoyed spending time together biking, camping, and hiking.

In addition to his father, he is also survived by his son, Connor Jensen; his sister, Kristy Alden; his grandparents, Jim & Gwen Jensen of Olathe, KS; his step-mother, Mickey Jensen; his step-sister, Diana Chin; and Tara Starr.

Family will receive friends for Kyle’s Life Celebration on Monday, July 24, 2017 from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m., with a Service of Remembrance celebrated at 4:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Interment is private.