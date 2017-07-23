James Michael “Jimmy” Lowe, 52, of Hollywood, MD passed away on July 15, 2017 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on July 21, 1964 in Leonardtown, MD to the late Gerard Robert Lowe and Patricia Mary Nolan Lowe.

Jimmy was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County and a 1982 graduate of Leonardtown High School. On June 20, 1992, he married his beloved wife, Sarah Jane Lore, at Our Lady Star of the Sea in Solomons, MD. Together they celebrated 25 wonderful years of marriage. He was employed at Amtrak as an Electrical Technician. He spent many years coaching football, baseball, basketball, soccer, and lacrosse. He was an avid sports fan, especially cheering on the Washington Redskins. Other hobbies included boating, crabbing, jet skiing, staying current with politics, as well as relaxing with his doting dog, Molly. However, his greatest love was spending time with his family.

In addition to his beloved wife, Jimmy is also survived by his children, Dakota Joseph Lowe of USMC Miramar, San Diego, CA and Kara Tucker Lowe of Hollywood, MD; his siblings: Ann Marie Doory (Robert) of Baltimore, MD, Christopher Joseph Lowe of Lexington Park, MD, Catherine Mary Lowe (Jason) of Edgewater, MD, Robert Gerard “Bobby” Lowe of California, MD and Mary Pat Farkas (Kevin) of Frederick, MD; and many extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Family will receive friends for Jimmy’s Life Celebration on Thursday, July 20, 2017 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Raymond Schmidt on Friday, July21, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church, 43927 St. John’s Road, Hollywood, MD 20636.

Interment will follow at Queen of Peace Catholic Cemetery in Mechanicsville, MD.

Serving as pallbearers will be Dakota Lowe, Donald Bell, Chris Lowe, Bobby Lowe, Brian Doory, and Jon Lore III.