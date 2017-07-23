William Thomas “Bill” Rose, 61, of Hollywood, MD passed away peacefully from this life into God’s arms on July 20, 2017, defeating the beast, cancer as he walked freely into God’s kingdom.

He was born March 16, 1956 in Bristol, PA to the late Edward Rose and Madeline Barrett Rose.

Bill was raised in Levittown, PA. In 1974 he graduated from Pennsbury High School, where he ran track and played water polo. On April 7, 1975 Bill enlisted in the United States Coast Guard and proudly served his country until his honorable discharge in April 1979 as a Machinery Technician Second Class. He began employment with the Department of Defense at NAPC in Trenton, NJ where he worked until transferring to Patuxent River Naval Air Station, Department of Public Works in 1993. He continued his career as an Engineer Technician until his retirement in 2010. On May 25, 1985, Bill married his sweetheart, Karen in Hartsville, PA. Together they celebrated over 32 wonderful years of marriage.

He was an active member of First Saints Community Church music ministry as a founding member of their worship team where he taught and played guitar for many years. He was active in youth ministry, Vacation Bible School, as well as serving with Christmas in April teams and taking the lead on many other church building and renovation projects.

Bill will be remembered as the “Ironman” for his devotion to his family, his love of music, his brilliant inventions, and his love of puns.

In addition to his beloved wife, Karen, Bill is also survived by his daughters, Caitlin McKelvey (Joshua) of Greensboro, NC and Claudia Rose of Carey, NC; his sister, Paula Osborn (Frank) of Levittown, PA; his brothers, Thomas Rose (Joan) of Largo, FL, Robert Rose (Rose) and John Rose, both of Levittown, PA; and many extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, Edward and Madeline Rose, he is also preceded in death by his brother, Edward “Bud” Rose.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, July 29, 2017 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at First Saints Community Church – St. Paul’s Campus, 25550 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Life Celebration Service will be celebrated by Pastor John Wunderlich at 11:00 a.m. A private interment will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.