Ernest (Ernie) Eugene Bayne, 86, of Lothian, MD, formerly of Mt. Gilead, NC passed away at his residence on July 15, 2017. Ernie was born in Chester County, PA on June 9, 1931 and was adopted by the late Roy and Gladys Bayne.

He served as a Corporal in the 24th Infantry Division of the United States Army in the Korean War and was awarded the purple heart and a bronze star for bravery. Ernie owned St. Leonard Sunoco and later managed Hertz Service Center until he retired. For many years he served as President of the Morningside Sportsmen’s Club, President of Twin Harbor Board of Directors and served his community as Santa Claus delivering presents and food baskets.

In addition to his parents, Ernie was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy Bayne; brother, Paul Bayne and sister, Shirley Flaherty. Ernie is survived by his daughters, Terri Richardson (Bobby), Tracy Bayne, Linda Gale (Bobby); sons, Dan Bayne, Steve Bayne (Trish); eight grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

Family will receive friends for Ernie’s Life Celebration visitation on Sunday, July 23, 2017 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Funeral Service will be on Monday, July 24, 2017 at 11:00am at Brinsfield-Echols with Pastor Morales officiating. Interment will be at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD 20623 at 1pm with Honors.

Pallbearers will be: John Michael Windsor, Bobby Gale Jr., Daniel Clark, Johnny Windsor, Ronnie Reese, T.D. (Terry) Davis

Memorial contributions may be made to: Gifts in memory of Mr. Ernest Bayne may be directed to support Dr. Amy DeZern of the Leukemia Department at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center. Please make checks payable to Johns Hopkins University.