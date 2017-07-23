John Albert Tierno, 85, of Leonardtown, MD, formerly of Solomons, MD, passed away on July 15, 2017 at home.

Born August 28, 1931 in Camden, NJ, he was the son of the late John and Rachael Tierno.

John graduated from Hadden Heights High School in Haddenfield, NJ. He served in the United States Navy from May 28, 1953 until March 8, 1955. John married his wife, Janice Elaine (Bradburn) Tierno on July 9, 1955 in Solomons, MD. He was a past Commander of the American Legion Post 274 and a member of the Prince Frederick Masonic Lodge No. 142. John was also a supporter of the Wounded Warrior Project.

John is survived by his wife, Janice E. Tierno; his children, Kimberly Venus of Leonardtown, MD and Bonnie Lanz of Fairfield, CA, and Mark Tierno of LaCygne, KS; six grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.