Linda K. Miller-Greene was born October 27, 1950 in Cow Lake, Arkansas, the second child of Matthew and Albirta Dean Miller, who preceded her in death. One sister, Sharon Miller and a nephew, Armund, also preceded her.

Linda graduated from McCrory High School in McCrory, Arkansas. After graduation she relocated to Washington, DC. She received an Associates degree in Accounting from Strayer University and was employed as Administrative Coordinator in American University’s Math Department until her death.

Linda professed faith in Christ at an early age and joined Love Chapel Baptist Church in Beedeville, Arkansas and continued in the Baptist faith until her death.

Linda leaves cherished memories to her children, Rashiah, Cameron and Ashley; grandchildren, Imani and Xavier; brothers, Matthew (Trina) Miller of Mississippi and Roger (Anna) Miller of Germany; sisters, Carolyn (L.C.) Ealy, Julia (John) Jones, Wilma Woods of Arkansas, Merlene (Edward) Carter, Delois (Al) Baker and Rose Miller of Maryland and many nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Linda is so loved and will be missed always.