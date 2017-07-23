Audrey E. Seibert, 84, of Shady Side passed away on July 18, 2017 after a brief illness. She was born in Annapolis on October 12, 1932 to Esther and Crandall Trott of Shady Side. She attended Southern High School and married James L. Seibert, Jr. in 1950. She was a homemaker who enjoyed gardening and playing softball in her younger years.

Audrey was preceded in death by her husband James. She is survived by a son, James L. Seibert, III, his wife Jennifer and one grandson, Darren, of Dunkirk, Maryland and one brother, Steve Trott of Shady Side.

Audrey was also preceded in death by her parents, Esther Irene and J. Crandall Trott of Shady Side; a sister Naomi Hinton of Shady Side; and her brothers, Calvin Trott of Galesville and Stanley Trott of Shady Side.