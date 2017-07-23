Charles “Chip” A. Norris, 61

Charles “Chip” A. Norris of Chesapeake Beach, MD, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, July 16, 2017, at the age of 61.

He was born on February 12, 1956, in Washington, DC, to Teresa (Erlenbach) and Joseph A. Norris, Jr. Chip was the beloved husband of Valerie (Curran) Norris for over 30 years.

Chip worked for the Prince Georges County Fire/EMS Department in various positions for 32 years, retiring on October 31, 2009. He was a member of the District Heights Volunteer Fire Department and the North Beach Volunteer Fire Department. He also enjoyed fishing, photography, fund raising for the fire departments and motorcycles – especially Harley Davidsons.

He is survived by his wife, Valerie Norris and father, Joseph A. Norris, Jr. He was the brother of Nancy N. Walter, Terri Norris Wood and Joseph A. Norris, III. He is also survived by eight nieces and nephews and one great nephew.

Family invites friends to Lee Funeral Home Calvert, 8200 Jennifer Lane, Owings, MD 20736, on Monday, July 24 from 9 to 11 am. A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 11:30 am. Interment will be private.