Jan Maclean Smith of Solomons, MD, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, July 18, 2017. She was born in Hamilton, Scotland, the loving daughter of Robert and Jane (Campbell) Lippe.

Jan was the Director of Housekeeping for the Four Seasons Hotel, Watergate Hotel and the Jefferson Hotel in Washington, DC; the Phoenician in Scottsdale, AZ; the Cloister of Sea Island, GA and most recently 2101 Connecticut Avenue Luxury Condominiums, in Washington, DC. Jan was an expert in her profession in which she was passionate and was very dedicated. She loved people.

Jan is survived by her husband, Robert A. Smith, step-mother, Morag Lippe of Hamilton, Scotland; sister, Dorothy Loudon of Lanakshire, Scotland; and step-children, Elizabeth and Joseph Walter of Bel Alton, MD; Daniel and Rachael Smith of Huntingtown, MD; and Aaron and Lyndsey Smith of Prince Frederick, MD; along with many grandchildren and extended family members.

The family will receive friends at Lee Funeral Home Calvert, 8200 Jennifer Lane, Owings, MD 20736, on Friday, July 21 from 5 pm until start of the Celebration of Life at 7 pm. Inurnment will be private.