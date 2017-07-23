Judith Ann Joseph, 72 of Clinton, MD, passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2017, at the age of 72.

Judith was born on September 30, 1944, to Susie (Pasano) and Joseph Esposito.

She worked for the Prince Georges County Board of Education. After retirement, she began running KENO and serving carry-out at Texas Ribs in Clinton. During this time, she served their famous ribs to President Obama. She became known as the “Pit Boss” and was dearly loved by all her customers and co-workers.

For 48 years, she was the beloved wife of George Joseph. She was the loving mother of Julie M. Joseph, sister of Linda Martin, Steven Esposito (Betty), the late Petty, Florence, Rosie and Jimmy. She is also survived by many other family and loving friends.

Judith was a 17 year pancreatic cancer survivor and a 14 year lung cancer survivor.

Family invites friends to Lee Funeral Home Calvert, 8200 Jennifer Lane, Owings, MD 20736, on Saturday, August 5 from 10 am until start of Funeral Services at 12 pm. Inurnment will be private.