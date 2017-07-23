UPDATE: Driver in Fatal Crash at Maryland International Raceway Identified

July 23, 2017

 

UPDATE 7/24/2017 @9:30 a.m.: The deceased has been Identified as Thomas Dunford, of Tazewell, Virginia.

UPDATE 7/23/2017 @ 10:25 p.m.: Witnesses at the track said the “dragster” driven by a Virginia man had just ran a eighth mile run at just over 4.5 seconds, when the driver never let off the gas after the run. The parachute was never released, and the car accelerated through the safety netting and sand trap at the end of the track.

UPDATE 7/23/2017 @ 8:50 p.m.: Members of the Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team are responding to the scene and assuming the investigation.

7/23/2017 @ 8:30 p.m.: A Fatal motor vehicle accident has been reported at Maryland International Raceway, in Mechanicsville.

Early reports indicate a car had crashed at the end of the drag strip, no other information was provided.

The driver was pronounced deceased by emergency personal at the scene.

The 2nd Annual F.T.I Competition Converters & Transmissions Super Bowl of Bracket Racing event was being held at the track today.




15 Responses to UPDATE: Driver in Fatal Crash at Maryland International Raceway Identified

  1. brad dusterhoft on July 23, 2017 at 9:15 pm

    he was a real racer and a good person R.I.P.

  2. Carolyn Parsons on July 23, 2017 at 9:32 pm

    This is something we never like to see or hear happening at any track. My heart felt prayers go out to his family and all who had to witness this horrific incident. May he rest in peace and the family even though we don’t understand the why or when, can get comfort knowing he was doing what he loved to do even though it meant he had to temporary leave them behind. My heart goes out to them. Blondie

  3. Stephen Davison on July 23, 2017 at 9:35 pm

    Sad day my condolences

  4. Susan Barefoot on July 23, 2017 at 10:53 pm

    I’m so sorry. Sending prayers

  5. Ellen Hanna on July 24, 2017 at 12:27 am

    Our deepest sympathy to all track officials and police. I’m sure you did all u could.

  6. Brad Edwards on July 24, 2017 at 4:20 am

    IF the driver never let off of the gas, he was either unconscious or on a mission to take his own life. The more common reason for a car not to decelerate after it’s run would be that the accelerator hung open and kept the car from decelerating. What’s very strange about this incident is that his parachute system to help slow the car either failed or was not executed… again, a sign he was either unconscious or on a mission to take his own life. This is one of the most odd drag racing accidents I’ve ever been around. So many unknowns. I hope the Sheriff’s Department is able to get more information. My thoughts and prayers are with the Dunford family and loved ones.

    • Anonymous on July 24, 2017 at 8:30 am

      All of that was messed up except for your last sentence.

  7. Roger on July 24, 2017 at 7:04 am

    Sounds like multiple mechanical failures or a medical emergency. Condolences to the family and hopefully they can find comfort in the fact that the individual died doing something they were passionate about.

  8. Lisa on July 24, 2017 at 7:33 am

    That place needs to go

    • Jester on July 24, 2017 at 8:18 am

      @ Lisa,
      Would you rather people race on the street? Have you been on MD-235/5 (or any other highway in MD) lately? Do you even drive? Apparently, there is nothing in this article for you. Please get back into your minivan and move on down the road. G’bye.

  9. Anonymous on July 24, 2017 at 7:59 am

    Rest easy Mr dunford it was a pleasure to have known you

    • Anonymous on July 24, 2017 at 8:24 am

      And why is that? People die on the road everyday, should we take away cars and go back to horse and buggy? Planes crash – do we get rid of those too?

  10. C on July 24, 2017 at 8:02 am

    Rest easy Mr dunford it was a pleasure to have known you

  11. Dana Cline on July 24, 2017 at 8:22 am

    So extremely sad! Prayers going to his family. Racing is a sport which so many of us love but know the risks. He may have had a medical emergency and was unable to reacte. My heart goes out to all of his friends and family.

  12. Dana Alaine on July 24, 2017 at 8:25 am

    So sad! Prayers to his friends and family. Racing is a sport, which we assume the risks. It may have been a medical emergency which he was unable to react. My heart breaks for his family and friends.

