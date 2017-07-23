UPDATE: Driver in Fatal Crash at Maryland International Raceway Identified

UPDATE 7/24/2017 @9:30 a.m.: The deceased has been Identified as Thomas Dunford, of Tazewell, Virginia.

UPDATE 7/23/2017 @ 10:25 p.m.: Witnesses at the track said the “dragster” driven by a Virginia man had just ran a eighth mile run at just over 4.5 seconds, when the driver never let off the gas after the run. The parachute was never released, and the car accelerated through the safety netting and sand trap at the end of the track.

UPDATE 7/23/2017 @ 8:50 p.m.: Members of the Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team are responding to the scene and assuming the investigation.

7/23/2017 @ 8:30 p.m.: A Fatal motor vehicle accident has been reported at Maryland International Raceway, in Mechanicsville.

Early reports indicate a car had crashed at the end of the drag strip, no other information was provided.

The driver was pronounced deceased by emergency personal at the scene.

The 2nd Annual F.T.I Competition Converters & Transmissions Super Bowl of Bracket Racing event was being held at the track today.