UPDATE: Driver in Fatal Crash at Maryland International Raceway Identified

UPDATE 7/24/2017 @9:30 a.m.: The deceased has been Identified as Thomas Dunford, of Tazewell, Virginia.
UPDATE 7/23/2017 @ 10:25 p.m.: Witnesses at the track said the “dragster” driven by a Virginia man had just ran a eighth mile run at just over 4.5 seconds, when the driver never let off the gas after the run. The parachute was never released, and the car accelerated through the safety netting and sand trap at the end of the track.
UPDATE 7/23/2017 @ 8:50 p.m.: Members of the Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team are responding to the scene and assuming the investigation.
7/23/2017 @ 8:30 p.m.: A Fatal motor vehicle accident has been reported at Maryland International Raceway, in Mechanicsville.
Early reports indicate a car had crashed at the end of the drag strip, no other information was provided.
The driver was pronounced deceased by emergency personal at the scene.
The 2nd Annual F.T.I Competition Converters & Transmissions Super Bowl of Bracket Racing event was being held at the track today.
he was a real racer and a good person R.I.P.
This is something we never like to see or hear happening at any track. My heart felt prayers go out to his family and all who had to witness this horrific incident. May he rest in peace and the family even though we don’t understand the why or when, can get comfort knowing he was doing what he loved to do even though it meant he had to temporary leave them behind. My heart goes out to them. Blondie
Sad day my condolences
I’m so sorry. Sending prayers
Our deepest sympathy to all track officials and police. I’m sure you did all u could.
IF the driver never let off of the gas, he was either unconscious or on a mission to take his own life. The more common reason for a car not to decelerate after it’s run would be that the accelerator hung open and kept the car from decelerating. What’s very strange about this incident is that his parachute system to help slow the car either failed or was not executed… again, a sign he was either unconscious or on a mission to take his own life. This is one of the most odd drag racing accidents I’ve ever been around. So many unknowns. I hope the Sheriff’s Department is able to get more information. My thoughts and prayers are with the Dunford family and loved ones.
All of that was messed up except for your last sentence.
Sounds like multiple mechanical failures or a medical emergency. Condolences to the family and hopefully they can find comfort in the fact that the individual died doing something they were passionate about.
That place needs to go
@ Lisa,
Would you rather people race on the street? Have you been on MD-235/5 (or any other highway in MD) lately? Do you even drive? Apparently, there is nothing in this article for you. Please get back into your minivan and move on down the road. G’bye.
Rest easy Mr dunford it was a pleasure to have known you
And why is that? People die on the road everyday, should we take away cars and go back to horse and buggy? Planes crash – do we get rid of those too?
Rest easy Mr dunford it was a pleasure to have known you
So extremely sad! Prayers going to his family. Racing is a sport which so many of us love but know the risks. He may have had a medical emergency and was unable to reacte. My heart goes out to all of his friends and family.
So sad! Prayers to his friends and family. Racing is a sport, which we assume the risks. It may have been a medical emergency which he was unable to react. My heart breaks for his family and friends.