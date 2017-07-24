St. Mary’s County Public Schools Announce Administrative Appointments

Superintendent of Schools, Mr. J. Scott Smith, announces the administrative appointments made by the Board of Education at its meeting of July 19, 2017.

The Board appointed Ms. Theresa Buckler as Assistant Principal, 11-month, at Greenview Knolls Elementary School. Ms. Buckler holds a Master’s degree from Bowie State University, and a Bachelor’s degree from Towson University. Ms. Buckler currently serves as an Instructional Resource Teacher at Captain Walter Francis Duke Elementary School.

Ms. Katie Kortokrax has been appointed as Assistant Principal, 11-month, at Leonardtown High School. Ms. Kortokrax holds a Master’s degree from Towson University and a Bachelor’s degree from Bowling Green State University. Ms. Kortokrax currently serves as an Instructional Resource Teacher at Esperanza Middle School.

Ms. Jill Snyder-Mills has been appointed as Principal at Leonardtown High School. Ms. Snyder-Mills holds both a Master’s degree and Bachelor’s degree from West Virginia University. Ms. Snyder-Mills currently serves as Principal at Esperanza Middle School.

Ms. Snyder-Mills’ appointment becomes effective Monday, July 24, 2017.

Ms. Buckler’s and Ms. Kortokrax’s appointments become effective Wednesday, August 2, 2017.