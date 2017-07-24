Calvert County to Host Free Residential Shredding Event

July 24, 2017

The Calvert County Division of Solid Waste is hosting a free paper shredding event for county residents Saturday, July 29. The event will be held at Northern High School located at 2950 Chaneyville Road, Owings from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine.

All paper must be removed from plastic bags and cardboard boxes. Paper clips and staples are acceptable. Binders and binder clips are not acceptable. There is no limit per resident and proof of residency is required. Certificates of destruction will be provided if requested. Businesses are prohibited from this event.

