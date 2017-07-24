Free Fishing Classes Available to Youth at Gilbert Run Park

Are you between the ages of six and 15 and interested in learning how to fish? The Charles County Department of Recreation, Parks and Tourism is hosting free fishing classes at Gilbert Run Park (13140 Charles Street, Charlotte Hall). Classes are 9:30 a.m. – noon on Thursday, Aug. 10 and Thursday, Aug. 24. Are you between the ages of six and 15 and interested in learning how to fish? The Charles County Department of Recreation, Parks and Tourism is hosting free fishing classes at Gilbert Run Park (13140 Charles Street, Charlotte Hall). Classes are 9:30 a.m. – noon on Thursday, Aug. 10 and Thursday, Aug. 24.

This is a great opportunity for children to learn the basics of fishing and have fun. Prior fishing experience is not needed. Bait and tackle will be provided.

https://webtrac.charlescounty.org Pre-registration is required and class size is limited. To register, visit. For additional information, call the Gilbert Run Park office at 301-932-1083. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.