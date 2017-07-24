Slagle Appointed Economic Development Director for Calvert County

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Kelly Robertson-Slagle as the county’s director of economic development. The appointment is an important part of the reorganization plan the board approved April 25 to improve overall county government operations and services to the public. Slagle’s appointment is effective July 24, 2017.

Slagle, who was most recently the business retention specialist in the Calvert County Department of Economic Development (DED), has worked for Calvert County Government for approximately 10 years of combined service. Slagle replaces long-time director Linda Vassallo who was appointed director of communications and media relations as part of the county’s recent reorganization.

Hired as the county’s business retention specialist in 2005, Slagle quickly established the county’s first full-time, intensive business retention and expansion program. Prior to joining the DED, Slagle served as director of the Maryland Small Business Development Center where she provided leadership in planning, coordinating and overseeing the development, delivery and reporting of all professional programs, activities and services for the Southern Maryland region. She also served as business development manager for the Calvert County Department of Economic Development, director of government/member relations with the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland and business development specialist with the former Maryland Department of Business & Economic Development, now Maryland Department of Commerce, where she worked directly with local jurisdictions on business retention and expansion projects.

“Kelly’s strong relationship with the existing business community, depth of knowledge as an economic development practitioner and proven dedication to service make her an excellent choice,” said BOCC President Tom Hejl. “Her experience, and the fact that she possesses working knowledge of county government operations, will help her easily and quickly transition to her new role.”

“I look forward to working with the Board of County Commissioners, the business community, and all other relevant stakeholders to develop and implement sound strategies and projects designed to improve local, county and regional economic development activity for the well-being of all Calvert County residents,” said Kelly Robertson-Slagle. “I am excited and look forward to this new opportunity.”

“Even before Kelly originally joined our team in 2005, she worked with our business community in many capacities. I credit her for many wins our businesses have had locally,” said acting Economic Development Director Linda Vassallo. “Kelly has been, and will continue to be, an excellent resource and I look forward to working closely with her to assist in her transition. We all look forward to her continued success and congratulate her on her new appointment.”

Slagle holds a B.S. degree in marketing from the University of Maryland. She has completed numerous continuing education courses through the International Economic Development Council. Slagle has over 25 years of experience in government relations, business development, financial analysis, marketing, grant writing, program management, event planning and direct technical business assistance. In addition, she has extensive experience in working with new and expanding businesses and cultivating relationships between counties and the business community, economic development agencies, and state and regional agencies. She has also spearheaded several new entrepreneurship programs on behalf of Calvert County Government.

Slagle is a 2010 graduate of Leadership Southern Maryland and member of the Maryland Economic Development Association, the International Economic Development Council and Northeastern Economic Developers Association. She has served on boards of directors for the Patuxent Partnership, Southern Maryland Workforce Investment Board and Leadership Southern Maryland.