Calvert County Police Report for 7/24/2017

Drug Arrests:

July 11, 2017- Joseph White, 21, of District Heights was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine, CDS paraphernalia, Disorderly Conduct and Resisting Arrest

July 15, 2017- Matthew Thomas Zibreg, 31, of Owings was arrested for Possession of Heroin and Paraphernalia

July 16, 2017- Jason Riley, 36, of Prince Frederick was arrested for Possession of Zubsolv and (bottled urine) Possession and/or selling ‘clean urine’ for the purpose of Alter Drug or Alcohol Test

July 17, 2017- Antonella Custer, 40, of Prince Frederick and Christopher Gonzalez, 36, of Prince Frederick were arrested for Possession of CDS Paraphernalia (syringes w/ CDS residue) and (bottled urine) Possession and/or selling ‘clean urine’ for the purpose of Alter Drug or Alcohol Test

July 17, 2017- Raymond Stallings III, 26, of Tracy’s Landing and Linda Martin, 59, of Tracy’s Landing were arrested. Stallings was charged with Possession of Cocaine and Heroin. Martin was charged with Possession of Heroin and Paraphernalia.

Burglaries:

July 15, 2017- Deputies responded to the 8600 block of Chesapeake Lighthouse Dr, North Beach for a burglary. Residence was entered by force. Under investigation.

Thefts:

July 10, 2017 between 0430-1700 hours-, Deputies responded to the 200 block of Helena Drive, Prince Frederick for a theft report; a 5 horsepower black go cart, with a community watch sign used as the floorboard, was stolen from the yard.

July 13, 2017- Deputies responded to the 11300 block of San Gabriel Court, Lusby for a theft; bicycle stolen.

Deputies took a report for a recovered stolen vehicle. The vehicle had been stolen from the 900 block of Augustus Dr, Prince Frederick. Vehicle recovered.

July 14, 2017 –Deputies responded to the Fastop located at 4990 St Leonard Rd, St. Leonard for a theft report. A sailboat and trailer were stolen from an adjacent lot.

Destruction of Property:

Between July 2- July 9, 2017- Deputies responded to the 200 block of Helena Drive, Prince Frederick for a theft report. A lock was cut off a storage trailer: nothing stolen.