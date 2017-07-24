Waldorf Man Killed in Fort Washington Collision

The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit from the Prince George’s County Police Department is investigating a crash in Fort Washington early Friday, July 21, 2017, morning that killed two drivers.

One of the victims is 48-year-old Robert Peterson Sr., of Hollins Lane in Waldorf. Investigators are working to identify the second driver. His name will be released once his family is notified.

On July 21st, at about 2:35 am, patrol officers were called to Indian Head Highway at Livingston Road for the report of collision.

The preliminary investigation reveals the car driven by the unidentified victim was traveling northbound on Indian Head Highway in the southbound lanes. His car collided head-on with Peterson’s car. Both of the drivers were pronounced dead on the scene. Investigators are working to determine why the unidentified driver was in the wrong lanes of travel.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, text “PGPD plus your message” to CRIMES (274637) on your cell phone or go to www.pgcrimesolvers.com.