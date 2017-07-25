CSM Athletes Honored for Academic Accomplishment

More than a dozen student athletes at the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) were honored for their performance beyond their sport during the 2016-17 school year. These CSM athletes were noted for their achievement in the classroom as well.

“Congratulations to our CSM student athletes who are receiving awards for high academic achievement,” said CSM Executive Director of Student Life and Athletics Michelle Ruble. “They all displayed a stellar work ethic, mastered time management skills and were disciplined in setting and achieving goals. We are very proud of their accomplishments and wish them continued success.”

Scholar-athlete honors came from the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA), Region XX and Maryland Junior College Athletic Conference.

The NJCAA honored four CSM athletes with a NJCAA Academic Athlete Award: Corrine Fernald (softball) second team, Derek Taitano (baseball) second team, Alexander O’Neil (golf) third team and Zach Wehausen (baseball) third team.

To be nominated for this award, a student must have completed at least two full-time semesters of college work and have participated in at least one season at the varsity level, have completed at least 24 semester hours and have a minimum of a 3.6 GPA on a 4.0 scale.

Region XX All-Academic Team awards went to Cody Fischer (baseball), Wehausen (baseball), Fernald (softball), Kassidee Dull (women’s soccer) and Ayla McDonough (women’s soccer).

To be nominated for the Region XX All-Academic Team, a student must have completed at least 36 credit hours of college course work, a cumulative GPA of at least 3.50 and have participated in at least one season for the varsity sport in the year for which they are being nominated.

MDJUCO Academic Awards went to first-year athletes Alex O’Neil (golf), Derek Taitano (baseball), Shawn Ortiz-Robinson (men’s basketball) 21 and Fischer (baseball). MDJUCO Academic Awards for second-year athletes went to Wehausen (baseball), Fernald (softball), Dull (women’s soccer) and McDonough (women’s soccer).

To be considered for the MDJUCO Academic Awards, a first-year student must pass 18 credits in two semesters, complete in a varsity sport and have a GPA of 3.5 or higher. A second-year student must pass 42 credits in four semesters in addition to the first-year criteria.

Fernald (softball) and Wehausen (baseball) were honored with all three of the organizations’ athlete/scholar awards.

For information on athletics at CSM, visit http://athletics.csmd.edu/.

