On Wednesday, February 8, 2017, the suspects went to the FedEx Shipping Center located at 44 Industrial Park Drive in Waldorf, and signed for an Apple computer paid for with a stolen credit card.

The credit card belonged to a corporation in Hollywood, Maryland.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects and/or about this incident is asked to contact DFC. Beyer at 301-475-4200, ext. *8005 or by email, Christopher.Beyer@stmarysmd.com

Reference: CCN 15387-17