August Events at the Calvert Marine Museum

Beat the heat in August at the Calvert Marine Museum. Programs and activities are scheduled for all members of the family. Visit the website at www.calvertmarinemuseum.com for a complete listing.

Tuesday, August 1 – Simon Spalding in Concert

7 p.m. – 9 p.m. The Road Scholar Summer Music Series presents Simon Spalding in the Harms Gallery. Spalding is a well-known interpreter of traditional maritime music, at ease with styles including English, Scottish, Scandinavian, Russian, and American folk music. Besides his beloved violin, he plays over 50 instruments. Tickets are $10 each and available at the door (cash or check). Doors open at 6 p.m. with beer and wine for sale.

Friday, August 4 – First FREE Friday

5 p.m. – 8 p.m. The museum and Drum Point Lighthouse are open and FREE to the public with docents in every gallery. Enjoy 30-minute cruises on the Tennison. Entertainment will be provided by the Chesapeake Swing Band at 6 p.m. on the outdoor PNC Waterside Pavilion Stage. Bring a picnic and a lawn chair. The Museum Store will be open.

Saturday, August 5 – Sunset Supper History Cruise

5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Coby Treadway, museum educator-historian, will talk you through time along the Patuxent River, highlighting events that range from paleo-Indians to World War II. Enjoy a 90-minute narrated cruise aboard the Wm. B. Tennison followed by a light supper provided by No Thyme To Cook in the 3rd floor lounge. Learn more about our fascinating local history. Cost is $50 per person. BYOB. Space is limited; preregistration required; call 410-326-2042 ext. 41.

Tuesday, August 8, Thursday, August 10, and Wednesday, August 16 – Sea Squirts

10 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Marsh Detective Theme! Free drop-in program for children 18-months to 3 years and their caregivers. Limited space available.

Saturday, August 12 – Solomons Island Kite Day

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Celebrate the annual Solomons Island Kite Day with Wings Over Washington Kite Club in the field across from the museum. Bring your own kite or make one at the museum. Kite kits will be on sale for $5 each, cash only. Participation is FREE and open to the public. General museum admission applies for visitation to the exhibition gallery.

Sunday, August 13 – Dee of St. Mary’s Public Sail

2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Sail aboard the Dee and experience the Patuxent River like never before! The boat leaves from the museum dock. Fee is $25 for ages 13 and up, $15 for children 5 – 12. No children under 5 please. Preregistration required, call 410-326-2042 ext. 41 to register.

Tuesday, August 15 – Viking Exploration Day Camp

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Children entering grades 5 – 6 can become Vikings to learn about the culture of the Norse explorers. Navigation, ship building, runes, and shield symbology of these fearless seafarers bring this piece of fascinating history to life. Participants should bring a bag lunch. Fee is $15 members/$20 nonmembers. Register online at http://www.calvertmarinemuseum.com/442/Day-Camps.

Wednesday, August 16 – Jr. Paleontologist for a Day

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Children entering grades 6 – 9 can become a junior paleontologist for the day. Hunt for fossil shark teeth, whale bones, and the shells of ancient snails and clams on a local beach. Work with our professional paleontologists to uncover the mysteries of these ancient animals and the environments in which they lived. Learn collecting techniques and how to properly preserve your specimens. Get a special behind-the-scenes look at the amazing fossil collection at Calvert Marine Museum. Participants should bring a bag lunch. Fee: $20 members/$25 nonmembers. Register online at http://www.calvertmarinemuseum.com/442/Day-Camps.

Thursday, August 17 – A Daring Voyage Day Camp

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Children entering grades 4 – 7 are welcome! Do you have what it takes to build a successful colony? In this day camp participants will embrace the role of a 17th century colonist in the Chesapeake Bay. Take a voyage on our skipjack, Dee of St. Mary’s, go on an adventure through the marsh, make your own map, and discover the skills needed to survive in a strange and mysterious land. Participants should bring a bag lunch. Fee: $20 members/$25 nonmembers. Register online at http://www.calvertmarinemuseum.com/442/Day-Camps.

Friday, August 18 – What Floats Your Boat? Day Camp

9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Children entering grades 1 – 3 will enjoy a nautical day here at the Calvert Marine Museum. Be the captain of your own toy boat! We will splash, dash, and craft our way through a creative day of outdoor water play. Participants should bring a bag lunch.

Fee: $15 members/$20 nonmembers. Register online at http://www.calvertmarinemuseum.com/442/Day-Camps.

Friday, August 18 – Bob Zentz in Concert

7 p.m. – 9 p.m. The Road Scholar Summer Music Series presents Bob Zentz in the Harms Gallery. Zentz is a prolific musician, playing several dozen instruments in a repertoire of more than 2,000 songs. An accomplished teller of the tales behind the songs, and an acknowledged scholar of the evolution of “home-made” music, Bob has performed for audiences of all ages. His six albums span the genres of folk, traditional, Celtic, and maritime music and beyond. Tickets are $10 each and available at the door (cash or check). Doors open at 6 p.m. with beer and wine for sale.

Thursday, August 24 – Little Minnows

10 a.m. – 11 a.m. A program for children age 3 – 5 and their caregivers. C is for Crabs! Fee is $5, members are FREE.

Friday, August 25 – Brothers Osborne in Concert

7:30 p.m. Local from Deale, Maryland, Brothers Osborne will the rock the PNC Waterside Pavilion Stage. Joining them are Tucker Beathard and rising star from St. Mary’s County, Robbie Boothe. Tickets are $35 and $55 (additional fees apply) and available at www.calvertmarinemuseum.com or by calling 1-800-787-9454. Gates open at 6 p.m. with food and beverage vendors on site. The museum closes at 3 p.m.

Saturday, August 26 – Toy Boat Building

2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Make a toy boat in the Maritime History Hall with sessions starting on the half hour. $2 donation per boat requested. Museum admission required.

Saturday, August 26 – Dee of St. Mary’s Public Sail

2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Sail on board the Dee and experience the Patuxent River like never before! The boat leaves from the museum dock. Fee is $25 for ages 13 and up, $15 for children 5 – 12. No children under 5 please. Preregistration required, call 410-326-2042 ext. 41 to register.