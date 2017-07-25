Tri-County Animal Shelter Announces August 2017 Promotions

The Tri-County Animal Shelter is pleased to announce the following August monthly promotions and reminders:

Clear the Shelter Adoption Day (Saturday, Aug. 19)

The shelter is participating in the Clear the Shelter adoption event and will waive all adoption fees on this day. Clear the Shelter helps address overcrowding in shelters and offers local families the opportunity to adopt an animal in need.

Warm Weather Safety

During the warm weather, remember to never leave pets in cars. Your vehicle can quickly reach a temperature that puts your pet at risk of serious illness and even death. Anytime your pet is outside, protect them from the heat and sun, and provide access to shade and plenty of fresh water.

Free Spay/Neuter Clinics

Are you income-disadvantaged and own pets? You may qualify for free altering of pets. Call Paw Prints Animal Hospital at 301-885-0263 or Humane Society of Charles County at 301-645-8181 for more details.

Volunteers Needed

The shelter is in need of volunteers, ages 14 and older, to assist with caring for the many animals at our facility. There are several volunteer duties offered, including walking shelter dogs, spending time with the cats, taking photos of adoptable pets, general housekeeping, washing dishes and toys, cleaning kennels, and assisting with laundry. Volunteer as little or as much as you’d like. Call the shelter at 301-932-1713 for additional information and volunteer paperwork.

The Tri-County Animal Shelter is located at 6707 Animal Shelter Road in Hughesville. Shelter staff can be reached at 301-932-1713 or 800-903-1992. Adoption hours are Monday-Friday, noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. To view animals available for adoption, visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/ES/AnimalShelter/Tri-County-Animal-Shelter or www.petfinder.com/shelters/MD112.html to find your “purrfect” pet. Follow the Tri-County Animal Shelter on Facebook for adoptable pets, pet tips, and more at www.facebook.com/TriCountyAnimalShelterSoMD/. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.