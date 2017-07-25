Waldorf Man Charged with Sex Offense After Groping Woman at Grocery Store

On Tuesday, July 18, 2017, at approximately 10:00 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3200 block of Plaza Way in Waldorf for an assault.

Investigation showed the victim had just left a grocery store when a male approached and asked for her phone number. The woman continued walking and as she approached her car, the suspect groped her. The man then fled on foot and the woman called police. Responding officers spotted the suspect nearby and as they approached, the suspect fled. After a brief foot pursuit, the suspect was apprehended without further incident.

Torrance Fitzgerald Hillard, 30, of Waldorf, was charged with fourth-degree sex offense. Pfc. J. Pogar is investigating.

