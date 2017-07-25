Waldorf Man Charged with Sex Offense After Groping Woman at Grocery Store

July 25, 2017
Torrance Fitzgerald Hillard, 30, of Waldorf

Torrance Fitzgerald Hillard, 30, of Waldorf

On Tuesday, July 18, 2017, at approximately 10:00 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3200 block of Plaza Way in Waldorf for an assault.

Investigation showed the victim had just left a grocery store when a male approached and asked for her phone number. The woman continued walking and as she approached her car, the suspect groped her. The man then fled on foot and the woman called police. Responding officers spotted the suspect nearby and as they approached, the suspect fled. After a brief foot pursuit, the suspect was apprehended without further incident.

Torrance Fitzgerald Hillard, 30, of Waldorf, was charged with fourth-degree sex offense. Pfc. J. Pogar is investigating.

Torrance Fitzgerald Hillard, 30, of Waldorf

Torrance Fitzgerald Hillard, 30, of Waldorf

This entry was posted on July 25, 2017 at 3:07 pm and is filed under All News, Charles News, County, Law Enforcement, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

4 Responses to Waldorf Man Charged with Sex Offense After Groping Woman at Grocery Store

  1. Heather on July 25, 2017 at 3:18 pm

    No means no

    Reply
  2. Delonte on July 25, 2017 at 3:48 pm

    Shocker! I wonder if it involved cantaloupes, or rump roast?

    Reply
  3. Joe Johnson on July 25, 2017 at 5:34 pm

    I see Maryland still has more Sex Assault charges than Regular Assault charges, it’s a shame he doesn’t get a 2nd Assault charge. It’s, also, a shame Black MALES can’t STOP HARASSING Women in Public, they need to learn to STFU to women they don’t know, WHEN THEY CAN DO THAT, MAYBE, the Police will stop harassing them. #StopStreetHarassment

    Reply
  4. Anonymous on July 25, 2017 at 5:56 pm

    You can’t even go shopping anymore because of all the crazy people put there.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.