Homeowners Dog Alerts Woman of Attempted Burglary in Newburg

On Tuesday, July 18, 2017, at approximately 6:0 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a house in the 15000 block of Matthews Manor Road in Newburg for the report of a burglary in progress.

Investigation showed the victim was entering her house when she heard her dog barking more than usual. As she entered, she noticed her dog looking through the sliding glass door, which faced the back yard. The woman opened the door to let the dog out, at which time she observed a male suspect in front of her detached shed with his back turned towards her. The man was holding a crowbar and trying to pry open a lock on the shed. The woman’s dog ran out of the door and jumped on the suspect, causing him to fall. The woman said it appeared her dog bit the suspect severely in the buttocks. The suspect was able to run to a wooded area where he escaped.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 50’s, 5’7”, fair skin, medium build, stringy blond hair, wearing a ball cap, red t-shirt, and jeans. He may have bite marks.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to call Pfc J. Campbell at (301) 932-2222.

