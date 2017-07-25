3 Teens Charged in Laurel Shooting that Killed 17-Year-Old

Homicide Unit detectives arrested three suspects in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17 year old in Laurel.

The suspects are 18-year-old Kalik Johnson of the 8700 block of Char Court in Laurel, 18-year-old Kylah Nettleton of the 1700 block of Blarney Court in Severn and 17-year-old Darius Tarik Johnson of the 3000 block of Chester Grove Road in Upper Marlboro. They are each facing charges for fatally shooting 17-year-old Dustin Khoury of Sparrows Point, MD.

On July 18th, at about 8:25 pm, patrol officers were called to Contee Road and Larchdale Road for a shooting. When they arrived, they found the victim in a car with a gunshot wound to his body. He died a short time later at a hospital.

The preliminary investigation reveals the suspects and victim had agreed to meet to conduct an illegal transaction. During that transaction, the suspects shot the victim.

The suspects are charged with first and second degree murder. Darius Johnson is being charged as an adult. The suspects are in custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-772-4925. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS(8477), text, “PGPD plus your message” to CRIMES (274637) on your cell phone or go to www.pgpolice.org and submit a tip online.





