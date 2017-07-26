Crime Solvers Offering Cash Reward for Information Leading to Suspects’ Identities

Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the identities and arrests of two suspects wanted in connection with a theft.

On July 24 at 1:23 p.m., the suspects entered the Home Depot in Waldorf and loaded a shopping cart with drills. They walked out of the store without paying and fled in a black passenger car.

One suspect is described as a white male in his twenties, short hair, and tattoos on both arms.

The other suspect is a black male in his 20’s and had dreadlocks.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer D. Butler at (301) 932-2222. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS, texting CHARLES + the tip to CRIMES (274637) or submitting tips online at tipsubmit.com.





