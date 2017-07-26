Waldorf Man Arrested for Burglary

July 26, 2017
Deante Quesado Thomas, 23 of Waldorf

Deante Quesado Thomas, 23 of Waldorf

On Sunday, July 23, 2017, at approximately 9:55 p.m., Pfc. C. Gustafson of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office was patrolling Pinefield Road in Waldorf when he heard a man yelling from the front yard of a house.

The man told the officer an unknown male had just been inside his residence and fled upon being detected by the homeowner. The victim provided officers with a description of the male.

Pfc. Gustafson checked the area and observed the suspect walk out from behind a fence in the victim’s backyard. The suspect, Deante Quesado Thomas, 23 of Waldorf, was apprehended. Upon searching the victim’s property, officers found a freshly opened bottle of wine in the victim’s front yard as well as a large CD case. The wine was stolen from the victim’s house, and the CDs were stolen from the victim’s car.

Thomas was arrested and charged with burglary and theft.


Deante Quesado Thomas, 23 of Waldorf

Deante Quesado Thomas, 23 of Waldorf

This entry was posted on July 26, 2017 at 7:44 am and is filed under All News, Charles News, County, Law Enforcement, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.