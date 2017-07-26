“Back to School Shop with a Cop” set for Saturday

Our community recognizes that there are often students and families who do not have the financial means to cover the cost of supplies, such as clothing and book bags, needed to start the school year.

In an effort to help these students start the school year on a positive note, the Optimist Club of St. Mary’s County sponsors the “Back to School Shop with a Cop” program. Each year, children are selected to do their back to school shopping with a law enforcement officer at the Walmart in California, with funds provided by the Optimist Club and the State’s Attorney. This year, the program will take place on Saturday, July 29, 2017.

After the shopping trip, the students are transported via police car to enjoy lunch with the officer who helped them pick out new supplies.

The St. Mary’s County Shop with a Cop program is an independent 501c3 nonprofit program. Its board of directors is comprised of members of the St. Mary’s County Optimist Club and the St. Mary’s County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7. The Shop with a Cop program is planned, coordinated and supervised by Lorraine “Bunny” Brewer, Toni and Jimmy Long, Joseph Stanalonis, and Bill Raddatz.

Sheriff Tim Cameron and the men and women of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office sincerely thank all who continue to make this event a success.