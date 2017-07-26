Mechanicsville Man Arrested for Possession of CDS/Possession of Counterfeit Bills

On Saturday. July 1. 2017. Deputy J. Smith from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 30000 block of Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall for the reports of a suspicious person sleeping in a motor vehicle.

The investigation revealed, Steven James Cave, 20, Mechanicsville, was in possession of suspected CDS Marijuana, suspected CDS Not Marijuana as well as suspected Counterfeit US Currency.

Cave was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession CDS Not Marijuana and Possession Forged Currency, he was also charged with the Possession of Suspected Marijuana on a Civil Citation.







