Historic race boats will return to Breton Bay at Leonardtown Warf This Weekend!

The Southern Maryland Boat Club will be holding its Annual Summer Regatta July 29-30. This exciting weekend will begin on The Square in Leonardtown Friday afternoon with race boats on display and live music beginning at 6 p.m.

30+ boats from multiple classes will be in attendance providing seat of the pants action!

The Regatta begins at 8:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Food and beverages will be available on site. A great family friendly event.

Come out and join in the excitement!

For more information visit southernmarylandboatclub.com.

