Lusby Man Arrested for Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl and Gun Charges

On Tuesday, July 25, 2017, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) and Special Operations Team (SOT) executed a search warrant at 1023 Gringo Ct. in Lusby.

The target of the search warrant was 31 year old Desmond Lamont Sloan. Desmond Sloan was suspected of distributing the controlled dangerous substance fentanyl.

During the execution of the search and seizure warrant, the search team located 6.3 grams of suspected fentanyl and a loaded .22 caliber handgun in Sloan’s bedroom. The items were seized and Sloan was taken into custody.

DEU detectives charged Sloan with Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl and for being in Possession of a Firearm during a Drug Trafficking Crime.

Sloan was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center to await his hearing before a District Court Commissioner.

