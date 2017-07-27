Maryland State Police To Support National Night Out Efforts

Maryland State Police will join communities and other law enforcement agencies across the state on Tuesday, August 1 in support of National Night Out. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.

Communities from Western Maryland to the Baltimore region to the Eastern Shore and Southern Maryland have a variety of events planned for National Night Out. From block parties and festivals to parades, cookouts and other community events, neighborhoods are reaching out to Maryland State Police and other law enforcement agencies as a part of this collaborative effort.

Citizens who attend a National Night Out event in their respective communities will have the chance to interact with troopers and learn ways to help make their neighborhood a safer place to live. Since the inaugural event in 1984, National Night Out has grown from 2.7 million Americans participating in 400 communities in 23 states to more than 37 million people and 15,000 communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories, Canadian cities and military bases worldwide.







Maryland State Police will be at the following National Night Out events:

Calvert County:

Chesapeake Beach – 6 to 8 p.m., 3321 Meadow Lane, Chesapeake Beach, MD, 20732

Huntingtown – 6 to 8 p.m., Queensberry, 6 to 8 p.m., Bidwell Lane, Huntingtown, MD, 20678

Lusby – 6 to 8 p.m., Chesapeake Ranch Estates, Mesa Trail, Lusby, MD, 20657

Lusby – 6 to 8 p.m., East-John Youth Center, 11385 Mill Bridge Road, Lusby, MD, 20657

North Beach – 6 to 8 p.m., Town of North Beach waterfront, North Beach, MD, 20714

Port Republic – 6 to 8 p.m., Western Shores Community, Western Shores Boulevard, Port Republic, MD 20676

Prince Frederick – 6 to 8 p.m, Yeardley Hills, 700 Yeardley Drive, Prince Frederick, MD 20678

Prince Frederick – 6 to 8 p.m., Bayside Forest Community, Prince Frederick, MD, 20678

Prince Frederick – 6 to 8 p.m., Carroll Western United Methodist Church, 2325 Adelina Road, Prince Frederick, MD, 20678

Prince Frederick – 6 to 8 p.m., College Station, Sonoma Lane, Prince Frederick, MD 20678

Prince Frederick – 6 to 8 p.m., Dares Beach Civic Association, Prince Frederick MD 20678

Prince Frederick – 6 to 8 p.m., Prince Frederick Village

Prince Frederick – 6 to 8 p.m., 340 Fair Ground Road, Prince Frederick, MD 20678

Prince Frederick – 6 to 8 p.m., Symphony Woods, Colton County, Prince Frederick, MD, 20678

St. Leonard – 6 to 8 p.m., Long Beach and Calvert Beach Civic Association, 5845 Calvert Boulevard, St. Leonard, MD, 20685

Prince George’s County:

Bowie – 6 to 8 p.m., Allen Pound, 3330 Northview Drive, Bowie, MD, 20716

Capitol Heights – 6 to 8 p.m., Capitol Heights Police Department, 401 Capitol Heights Blvd., Capitol Heights MD 20743

New Carrollton – 5 to 8 p.m., New Carrollton Police Department, 6016 Princess Garden Parkway, New Carrollton, MD, 20784

New Carrollton – 5 to 8 p.m., Legation Road, New Carrollton, MD, 20784

St. Mary’s County:

California – 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Woodland Acres, California, MD, 20619

Lexington Park – 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Colony Square community, Lexington Park, MD, 20653

Lexington Park – 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Saint Mary’s Landing Apartments, Pacific Drive, Lexington Park, MD, 20653

Wildewood – 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Birch Way Community Center, Wildewood, MD, 20619