Sandbag Distribution Available Today for Charles County Residents

Due to the National Weather Service forecast, the Charles County Department of Emergency Services is providing sandbags to county residents who need them to protect property. Sandbags and sand will be available today, Friday, July 28 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Residents can pick up empty sandbags at the Department of Emergency Services building (10425 Audie Lane, off of Radio Station Road in La Plata). Sand will be available in the first parking lot at Laurel Springs Park (5940 Radio Station Rd, La Plata).

There is a limit of 10 bags per person. Residents should bring a shovel to fill the bags. No shovels or other tools will be provided. Please be prepared to provide proof of county residency.

Get the latest Charles County severe weather updates:

Charles County Government website: www.CharlesCountyMD.gov

Facebook: www.Facebook.com/CharlesCounty

Twitter: www.Twitter.com/CharlesCoMD

Charles County Government Television (CCGTV): Comcast channel 95 or Verizon channel 10

SMECO Power Outage Map: stormcenter.smeco.coop (Call 877-747-6326 to report an outage.)

Sign up for the Citizen Notification System (CNS), the county’s free emergency notification system, at www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/CNS to receive weather, traffic, and road closure notices by text message, email, or phone. Call 9-1-1 in the event of an emergency. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.