Police Apprehend and Charge Two Suspects with Multiple Burglaries

Charles County Sheriff’s detectives have charged two suspects in connection with 10 burglaries of local businesses.

Taqon Wade Nelson, 18, of Waldorf, and a 17-year-old juvenile male were arrested on July 24, 2017, at approximately 1:00 a.m. shortly after they fled the scene of a burglary they just committed. Responding officers and detectives obtained a description of the suspects from the store surveillance camera and searched nearby neighborhoods where they spotted the suspects on the front porch of a residence. The clothing the suspects were wearing matched the clothing seen on security cameras.

Investigators subsequently linked the pair to burglaries that occurred at Eastern Chinese Restaurant; Davis Nails; Dominican Salon; Crown and Glory Dental; WOW Café and Wingery; Pho D’Lite; Payless Shoes; Foster’s Grille; Subway; and Massage Envy.

In most cases, the suspects threw a large landscaping rock through the front window of the business and then went inside where they quickly tried to locate any cash that was near the front counter. Most of the burglaries occurred during the overnight hours.

Detectives served search warrants at the suspects’ homes and recovered evidence linking them to some of the cases.

Both suspects were charged with burglary and theft.

Detective H. Burgess investigated.

