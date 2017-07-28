20-Year-Old Waldorf Woman Killed in Car Crash

On Friday, July 28, 2017, at approximately 8:00 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Piney Church Road near Renner Road in Waldorf for the report of a single vehicle car crash.

A preliminary investigation showed the driver, a 20-year-old male from Waldorf, was traveling north on Piney Church Road in a Honda Civic when he lost control of the car and hit a utility pole.

The driver and two passengers, a 19-year-old male and a 20-year old female, were transported to a hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.

A fourth occupant, Leia Jessica Bettis, 20, of Waldorf, was pronounced deceased on the scene.

It is not immediately clear why the driver left the roadway.

Cpl. B. Saunders of the Traffic Operations Unit is investigating.

