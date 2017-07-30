First West Nile Virus-Positive Mosquito Pool of 2017 Confirmed

Treatment scheduled for New Carrollton area of Prince George’s County

The Maryland Department of Agriculture has announced the first detection of a West Nile virus mosquito pool in Maryland in 2017. On July 28, the Maryland Department of Health confirmed the presence of West Nile virus in mosquitoes collected by department personnel in the New Carrollton area (Prince George’s County) on July 18. Ultra-Low Volume (ULV) truck-based spraying to control adult mosquitoes is scheduled for the evening of July 31 in New Carrollton and the evening of August 1 for the communities of Lanham Woods, Oakwood Knolls, Wildercroft, Kingswood/Good Luck Estates, Dresden Green, Martins Woods, and Chestnut Ridge. The department’s mosquito control personnel continue to work aggressively to reduce mosquito populations in these communities and across the state.

“We know that West Nile virus may be present throughout Maryland. It typically appears at this time in the summer, so we are not surprised with this positive finding,” said Secretary of Agriculture Joe Bartenfelder. “The confirmation of virus-positive mosquitoes serves as a reminder to all residents to continue protecting themselves against mosquito bites and to conduct backyard mosquito control activities in addition to the department’s routine surveillance and spray activities.”

The department’s Mosquito Control Office, in cooperation with the Department of Health, has been conducting surveillance activities throughout the state to collect and test mosquitoes for West Nile virus, Eastern Equine Encephalitis and several other mosquito-borne diseases. These diseases are endemic in Maryland and are transmitted through the bite of a mosquito. Approximately 20 percent of people infected with West Nile virus will develop West Nile fever, which is typically characterized by fever, headache, and body aches which can last for just a few days or as long as several weeks. Less than one percent of people bitten by a mosquito carrying West Nile virus will develop a more severe form of the disease. People most at risk for developing severe disease are those over 50 and those with already compromised immune systems.

While not all mosquitoes carry these diseases, the Maryland Department of Agriculture suggests that residents take precautions to minimize their exposure to mosquito bites. These measures include:

Wear long, loose fitting, light colored clothing

Wear insect repellents according to product labels

Avoid mosquito infested areas during prime periods of activity (between dusk and dawn)

Install, inspect, and repair window and door screens in homes and stables

Regularly clean bird baths and bowls for pet food and water

Remove or empty all water-holding containers

Currently there is no WNV vaccine for humans. There are, however, effective vaccines for horses, ostriches and emus – also known as ratites. Owners are encouraged to get their animals vaccinated and boostered in a timely manner in consultation with their veterinarian.

Dog owners are also urged to have their pets checked for heartworms, the most common disease transmitted by mosquitoes in Maryland. Dogs in all Maryland jurisdictions should be placed on a heartworm preventive program. Pet owners should consult with their veterinarians.

For more information about mosquito-borne diseases, contact your local health department. The following websites are available to provide additional information: