Craigslist Ad Leads to Two Men Being Charged with Prostitution

July 31, 2017
Jason Edward Mason, 31, of Owings and Johann Edward Humm Jr, 47, of Prince Frederick

On Sunday, July 16, 2017 at approximately 2:10 a.m., Deputy Williamson, from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office was traveling westbound on Skinners Turn Road, in Owings, when he observed a Chevrolet Tahoe make an illegal turn.

Deputy Williamson made contact with the driver, Johann Edward Humm Jr, 47, of Prince Frederick, and passenger, Jason Edward Mason, 31, of Owings

Police asked Humm if there was anything illegal in the vehicle and he stated he had a little bit of Marijuana in the center console. Both Humm and Mason were asked to step out of the vehicle and walk to the back. They both agreed and exited the vehicle. Deputy First Class Wood arrived on scene, and police conducted a search of the vehicle which resulted in finding a wooden box in the center console containing Marijuana.

Police separated Mason and Humm and spoke with each individually. They asked Mason where he met Humm, and he stated off of Facebook. Mason further stated Humm picked him up they went to his cousin’s house on Briscoe Turn Road and smoked a little Marijuana and they were on their way back to Mason’s house.

Police asked Humm how he met Mason, and he stated Craigslist, and they met up because he was lonely. Humm initially stated they smoked a little weed and messed around at his cousin’s house and he stated “I finished myself.”

Police then spoke with Mason again and asked why he had a Craigslist add and he stated it was just to meet friends. They asked Mason to tell them about the sex between him and Humm and what the agreement was. Mason stated there was no agreement and that it was mostly just foreplay like biting the neck. Mason stated the original intent of most of his encounters off of Craigslist is sex however he tries to show people that transgender people are not just sex objects.

Police then spoke with Humm again and asked him if there was anything he forgot to tell me. Humm then said “we talking about money?” Humm stated Mason asked him for $50 dollars. Humm elaborated by saying he set $50 on the console after Mason had given him oral sex.

Police then spoke with Mason again and asked where the $50 was, and if he had it in his bra. Mason stated it was in his bra. Police asked Mason what he got the $50 for? Mason stated they had discussed him getting to smoke a little weed and $50 if he gave oral sex to Humm.

Humm agreed to give police a written statement and showed them the Craigslist ad he responded to.

Police obtained digital photographs of the Craigslist ad. The Craigslist ad stated she was “Hosting” in the section T4M. The ad had 10 different pictures of Mason in different sexually suggestive positions including wearing little clothing and pictures of his butt. Further down in the ad Mason states he is looking for “fellas coming out tryna get into something ASAP.” It also stated “must be driving and coming out now.”

Mason did not wish to provide a written statement.

A criminal summons for prostitution was issued for both men on July 18, 2017.

Edward Humm Jr, 47, of Prince Frederick (arrest photo from 2015)

Jason Edward Mason, 31, of Owings

