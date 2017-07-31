WANTED – Calvert County Sheriff’s Office 7/31/2017

The following persons are wanted by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office



The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit is responsible for the service of criminal and child support warrants as well as criminal summonses issued by the courts. They are also responsible for coordinating extraditions of suspects out of state.

Individuals with information concerning these cases should take no action themselves, but instead immediately contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office or their local law enforcement agency.

Contact Phone & Extension Cell Phone Sgt. Rob Selkirk 410-535-2800 Ext 2517 443-624-8241 Det. Mike Tomlinson 410-535-2800 Ext 2581 443-532-4278 Det. Chip Ward 410-535-2800 Ext 2589 443-532-0603 Det. James Bell 410-535-2800 Ext 2748 443-975-0481 Det. Mike Lewis 410-535-2800 Ext 2747 443-975-8368 Det. Jeff Murphy 410-535-2800 Ext 2316 410-474-4413

Christopher Bryan Disharoon- subject is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 William Eldred Norwood- subject is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 James Michael Park- subject is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 Raymond Matthew Stevens- subject is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 Colleen Rose Cross- subject is wanted for Conspiracy- Drug Distribution. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 Florence Geneva Matthews- subject is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 Christina Marie Tomco- subject is wanted for Burglary and Theft. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 John Maurice Neale Jr- subject is wanted for Child Support and Driving on a Suspended License. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 Larry Darnell Neal Jr- subject is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 Brandi Lynn Kelley- subject is wanted for Drug Distribution. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 Ernest Thomas Magruder III- subject is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 Jamar Daron Moss- subject is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 Victoria Gayle Wilson- subject is wanted for Violation of Probation- Credit Card Theft. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 Antonio Marquis Davis- subject is wanted for Drug Possession, Theft and Driving Without a License. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 Travis Benjamin Ridgely- subject is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 David Scott Debow- subject is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 Donald Joseph Owens- subject is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 Shannon Trevor Workman- subject is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603



















