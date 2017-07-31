WANTED – Calvert County Sheriff’s Office 7/31/2017

July 31, 2017

The following persons are wanted by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office


The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit is responsible for the service of criminal and child support warrants as well as criminal summonses issued by the courts. They are also responsible for coordinating extraditions of suspects out of state.

Individuals with information concerning these cases should take no action themselves, but instead immediately contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office or their local law enforcement agency.

Contact  Phone & Extension Cell Phone
 Sgt. Rob Selkirk  410-535-2800 Ext 2517  443-624-8241
 Det. Mike Tomlinson  410-535-2800 Ext 2581  443-532-4278
 Det. Chip Ward  410-535-2800 Ext 2589  443-532-0603
 Det. James Bell  410-535-2800 Ext 2748  443-975-0481
 Det. Mike Lewis  410-535-2800 Ext 2747  443-975-8368
 Det. Jeff Murphy  410-535-2800 Ext 2316  410-474-4413
Christopher Bryan Disharoon- subject is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 William Eldred Norwood- subject is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603
James Michael Park- subject is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 Raymond Matthew Stevens- subject is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603
 Colleen Rose Cross- subject is wanted for Conspiracy- Drug Distribution. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 Florence Geneva Matthews- subject is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603
 Christina Marie Tomco- subject is wanted for Burglary and Theft. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 John Maurice Neale Jr- subject is wanted for Child Support and Driving on a Suspended License. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603
 Larry Darnell Neal Jr- subject is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 Brandi Lynn Kelley- subject is wanted for Drug Distribution. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603
 Ernest Thomas Magruder III- subject is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603  Jamar Daron Moss- subject is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603
 Victoria Gayle Wilson- subject is wanted for Violation of Probation- Credit Card Theft. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603

  Antonio Marquis Davis- subject is wanted for Drug Possession, Theft and Driving Without a License. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603
 Travis Benjamin Ridgely- subject is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 David Scott Debow- subject is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603
 Donald Joseph Owens- subject is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 Shannon Trevor Workman- subject is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603






 



This entry was posted on July 31, 2017 at 12:02 pm and is filed under All News, Calvert County Crime Solvers, Calvert News, Community, County, Crime Solvers, Law Enforcement, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

4 Responses to WANTED – Calvert County Sheriff’s Office 7/31/2017

  1. Anonymous on July 31, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    Deadbeat dads/moms, thieves, and junkies. What a wonderful group of people.

    Reply
  2. B on July 31, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    What a terrific looking bunch of people

    Reply
  3. B on July 31, 2017 at 2:16 pm

    Great looking people here

    Reply
  4. D on July 31, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    Most of these are for child support…. maybe people should stop popping out so many kids or be more careful about who they choose to have kids with. What a shame. Having a parent in jail isn’t going to help the kid’s future.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.