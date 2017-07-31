Death of 8-Month-Old Infant Under Investigation In Calvert County

Maryland State Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an infant.

On Sunday morning, an eight month old baby was found unresponsive in the family home. A 911 call was made. Law enforcement and emergency medical personnel responded to the scene. They attempted life saving measures, which were unsuccessful.

The infant’s body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Troopers from the Prince Frederick Barrack responded to the scene. Investigators from the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division Central-South responded to take the lead in the investigation. A forensic investigator from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s office also responded to assist. Further assistance was provided by sheriff deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and personnel from the Solomons Volunteer Rescue Squad and Fire Department.

The investigation is continuing.

